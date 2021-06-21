Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission applications due June 30

Nine have so far applied ahead of the June 30 deadline for appointment to the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.
Kenosha County supervisor Jerry Gulley, who chaired the work group that developed the mission and goals for the new commission, said another 10 have either been nominated to submit an application, expressed an interest in doing so, or have indicated they plan to complete an application.
“I’m very encouraged by that number,” Gulley said.
Supervisor Sharon Pomaville and Alex Whitaker, also members of the work group, said they are also pleased with the response thus far.
“I think the executive’s office is going to have a really solid pool of people to consider,” Whitaker said. “I think we’re in pretty strong position.”
The commission will be comprised of two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chairman and seven community members to be appointed by the county executive.
All appointees must be confirmed in a vote by the County Board.
The commission membership is to reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.
Gulley said he has done some outreach to solicit nominations and applications from the Asian American community. “Obviously diversity is critical and relative representation of our community is paramount,” Gulley said. “We have not had a wealth of applications representing that population as of yet.”
Whitaker said nominations may help encourage people to submit an application. He encourages people to nominate those who they feel are “in touch with ways our community could be better for everyone,” who have passion and who would bring value to the team.
“We are trying to build something that will set the tone for years to come,” Whitaker said.
Individuals who are nominated will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials.
The mission of the commission is to “realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as well as to present transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.”
More details about the commission, including the application and nomination forms, are available online at www.kenoshacounty.org or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.