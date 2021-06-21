Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission applications due June 30

Nine have so far applied ahead of the June 30 deadline for appointment to the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

Kenosha County supervisor Jerry Gulley, who chaired the work group that developed the mission and goals for the new commission, said another 10 have either been nominated to submit an application, expressed an interest in doing so, or have indicated they plan to complete an application.

“I’m very encouraged by that number,” Gulley said.

Supervisor Sharon Pomaville and Alex Whitaker, also members of the work group, said they are also pleased with the response thus far.

“I think the executive’s office is going to have a really solid pool of people to consider,” Whitaker said. “I think we’re in pretty strong position.”

The commission will be comprised of two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chairman and seven community members to be appointed by the county executive.

All appointees must be confirmed in a vote by the County Board.