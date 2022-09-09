 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY EVENING

Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission to host Sept. 12 public listening session

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will host a public listening session on Monday, Sept. 12.

This session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. (or whenever the last participant is finished speaking) at Bradford Community Church, 5810 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Specifically, the commission is seeking feedback on the following:

How does racial equity impact law enforcement’s relationship with the Kenosha County community?

How can law enforcement build better trust within the community?

Are there significant differences in the way our law enforcement interacts with minorities?

Depending on participation size, speakers may be limited to 3-5 minutes based on the number of attendees. Please note: These are listening sessions; the commissioners will not be able to directly answer questions.

Established in 2021, the commission’s mission is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration and community engagement.

