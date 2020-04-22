Racine chief says he will enforce 'Safer at Home' order, agreeing with Kenosha County sheriff

Racine Police Chief Art Howell has announced that he plans to enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer-at-Home” order, which has been extended through May 26.
Howell’s statement came on the heels of one issued last week by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who strongly disagreed with Evers’ extension of the “Safer-at-Home” order and said his office would not enforce it.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth announced on Monday that his office would enforce Evers’ order.
“We will follow the rules and laws that come from Madison whether we like them or not,” Beth said. “We’re going to continue to support our county health department and work closely with our emergency management partners.”
“... A balanced approach to the challenge of maintaining the need to earn a paycheck, keeping the broader economy moving, while observing the greater law enforcement role of safeguarding life itself.,” Howell wrote in his statement. “Where this balance can be achieved, local businesses will continue to be granted the latitude to adapt, evolve and operate, providing this may be accomplished safely and in good faith. As breakthroughs in science are achieved and other interventions are identified, the transition to a new normal may be further advanced.”
