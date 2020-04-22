Racine chief says he will enforce 'Safer at Home' order, agreeing with Kenosha County sheriff

Racine Police Chief Art Howell has announced that he plans to enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer-at-Home” order, which has been extended through May 26.

Howell’s statement came on the heels of one issued last week by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who strongly disagreed with Evers’ extension of the “Safer-at-Home” order and said his office would not enforce it.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth announced on Monday that his office would enforce Evers’ order.

“We will follow the rules and laws that come from Madison whether we like them or not,” Beth said. “We’re going to continue to support our county health department and work closely with our emergency management partners.”