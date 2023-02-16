RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the Horlick Symphonic Band will present a concert 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Feb. 28, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

The concert is a tribute to the late Del Eisch, who conducted the Racine Concert Band from 1974 to 2001. He then was the band's business manager until retiring in 2017.

During his 27-year tenure with the City of Racine's official band, Eisch conducted more than 600 concerts. In 2010, he published “And the Band Played On,” a book chronicling the history of the Racine Concert Band.

Eisch, who died in September at age 85, also taught at the Racine Unified School District for more than 30 years. He received awards from the American Federation of Musicians for excellence in teaching and community service. He also served as president of the Wisconsin Bandmasters’ Association and president of the Association of Concert Bands.

The Racine Concert Band's Feb. 28 program includes some of Eisch's favorite pieces: Aaron Copland's "An Outdoor Overture," Alfred Reed's "Armenian Dances," William Grant Still's "Folk Suite" and Melvin Shelton's "Western Jubilee."

The Horlick Symphonic Band, conducted by Jacob Myers, will perform "Bookmarks from Japan" by Julie Giroux and Percy Grainger's "Children's March."

Conductor Mark Eichner, music director of the Racine Concert Band since 2002, will lead the combined bands in a grand finale performance of "Carnival" from Owen Reed's "La Fiesta Mexicana."

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for senior citizens. Tickets are available on the Ticket Spicket app or at https://bit.ly/horlickinstrumentalmusic. Free parking is available in the staff lot west of the school’s theater entrance. Note: No cash sales at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the door with all smart devices.