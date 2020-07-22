Racine council passes mask ordinance by one vote
View Comments
top story

Racine council passes mask ordinance by one vote

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An ordinance requiring individuals to wear masks in public and at businesses, with some exceptions, in the City of Racine passed Tuesday night by one vote, 8-7. 

The ordinance is scheduled to take effect at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 and remain in effect until the end of the year, unless it is extended or terminated by the City Council. 

Police Chief Art Howell called into the meeting and emphasized that the goals was compliance, no punishment. The department has masks that it plans to give out at COP Houses and have in squad cars for individuals who need them. "It is not the objective of Racine Police Department personnel to weaponize state orders or local Ordinances to introduce punitive sanctions against area residents," said Howell in an emailed statement to The Journal Times. 

While there was no disagreement during the discussion about the need for masks, there were concerns about how a mandate would impact Racine businesses. Some of the feedback aldermen received was from individuals who said they would take their business elsewhere if the city implemented the ordinance; others said they would feel safer to go out because they would know others were wearing a mask. 

One clarification City Attorney Scott Letteney made for the council was that patrons of a bar or restaurant who are actively eating or drinking are not required to wear a mask. Still opponents voiced concerned that the mandate would drive business away from Racine. "We’re burdening our business community extraordinarily," said Alderman Henry Perez. "I think that we’re going too far mandating it. Nobody’s going to come here." 

The City Council is set to revisit the mask ordinance on Oct. 20.
 
 
Mayor Mason in a mask

Mason
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Restoring Capitol Statues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics