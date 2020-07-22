Racine council passes mask ordinance by one vote

An ordinance requiring individuals to wear masks in public and at businesses, with some exceptions, in the City of Racine passed Tuesday night by one vote, 8-7.
The ordinance is scheduled to take effect at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 and remain in effect until the end of the year, unless it is extended or terminated by the City Council.
Police Chief Art Howell called into the meeting and emphasized that the goals was compliance, no punishment. The department has masks that it plans to give out at COP Houses and have in squad cars for individuals who need them. "It is not the objective of Racine Police Department personnel to weaponize state orders or local Ordinances to introduce punitive sanctions against area residents," said Howell in an emailed statement to The Journal Times.
One clarification City Attorney Scott Letteney made for the council was that patrons of a bar or restaurant who are actively eating or drinking are not required to wear a mask. Still opponents voiced concerned that the mandate would drive business away from Racine. "We’re burdening our business community extraordinarily," said Alderman Henry Perez. "I think that we’re going too far mandating it. Nobody’s going to come here."
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.