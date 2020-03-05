Racine County cat capture reaches 112; 16 found dead

RACINE COUNTY — One week after the Wisconsin Humane Society began removing scores of cats from a Racine County hoarder’s house, the number captured and found dead had reached 112.

“We checked traps this morning and removed 17 additional cats, one of which was deceased,” WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed said Thursday afternoon, one week after the mass removal began. “We’re at 112 cats removed from the home, and expect about 10 more. We set new traps today.”

Ninety-six cats have been captured alive, and 16 cats and kittens were found dead, Speed said. A few of the live ones are being treated for medical conditions.

The cats have had to be trapped, day by day, because they have been hiding in the walls and ceilings of the feces-and-urine-saturated house.

The organization is not disclosing the location of the house. The cats’ former owner’s family contacted WHS about the situation, and the owner consented to the capture and removal of the cats. The former owner is now living with family members, Speed said.

WHS announced the ongoing removal Tuesday; by the end of that day, the intake had reached 95. Even at that number, the case had become the largest single animal removal since the organization acquired the former Countryside Humane Society in 2013.