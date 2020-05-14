× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Racine County open, city not

Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Wednesday decision allowing businesses to open, the City of Racine Health Department has issued an order requiring many businesses to remain closed.

But the city’s order doesn’t apply to the entire county.

The Central Racine County Health Department on Thursday issued new, strong recommendations in the department’s jurisdiction, which includes all municipalities other than those under the city Health Department’s jurisdiction — Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park.

Businesses in the CRCHD jurisdiction are urged to adhere to social distancing-related guidelines, which include, but are not limited to, the following:

All retail establishments should limit the number of customers and staff to no more than 50% of store capacity.

All restaurants should limit the number of customers and staff to 50% of establishment capacity. There should be no more than six people per table; tables should be arranged so that patrons at a given table are at least six feet from patrons at any other table.

Bars should limit the number of staff and customers to 50% capacity.