Racine county, RAMAC announce task force on reopening businesses

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Matt Montemurro, president/CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, announced Wednesday the creation of a task force that will discuss how to reopen local businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The task force will study best practices and existing guidelines on how businesses can reopen as soon as possible, but in the safest possible way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County.
While this effort is in conjunction with RAMAC, the county is actively reaching out to businesses on the west end and throughout Racine County to participate.
