Racine County records ninth COVID-19 death

There are 4,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin A total of 45,323 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

The number of confirmed cases in Racine County reached 168.

The DHS reported 248 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with five deaths reported.

Illinois officials on Sunday also reported 1,197 more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total statewide to 30,357.

In Lake County, Ill., there were 2,162 confirmed cases and 75 deaths recorded. In McHenry County, Ill., there were 340 confirmed cases and 17 deaths recorded as of Sunday.