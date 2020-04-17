Racine County reports seventh death from COVID-19

There are now 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, with 74 in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction and 82 in the rest of the county.

There have been five deaths in Kenosha County and 217 confirmed cases, according to the county's COVID-19 site.

On Thursday, April 9, the state had 2,885 cases, meaning 990 cases have been reported in the last week.