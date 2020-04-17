Racine County reports seventh death from COVID-19

For the fourth time in five days, a Racine County resident has died from COVID-19.
The county reported that a man in his 60s dies. It was the seventh death in the county and the third in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also covers Wind Point and Elmwood Park.
There are now 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, with 74 in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction and 82 in the rest of the county.
There have been five deaths in Kenosha County and 217 confirmed cases, according to the county's COVID-19 site.
On Thursday, April 9, the state had 2,885 cases, meaning 990 cases have been reported in the last week.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.