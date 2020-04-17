Racine County reports seventh death from COVID-19
View Comments

Racine County reports seventh death from COVID-19

  • Updated
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

For the fourth time in five days, a Racine County resident has died from COVID-19.

The county reported that a man in his 60s dies. It was the seventh death in the county and the third in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also covers Wind Point and Elmwood Park.

There are now 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, with 74 in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction and 82 in the rest of the county.

There have been five deaths in Kenosha County and 217 confirmed cases, according to the county's COVID-19 site. 

On Thursday, April 9, the state had 2,885 cases, meaning 990 cases have been reported in the last week.

And 197 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported total statewide. 
 
 
 
 
 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics