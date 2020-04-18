Racine County Sheriff's Office might not be enforcing the Safer at Home order anymore

The Safer at Home order, which some feel infringes on constitutional rights but that state health officials say is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, has been extended through May 26 by order of Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Thursday.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, weighed in on a Facebook statement. Although he said that the Sheriff’s Office continues recommending social distancing and the use of masks and other personal protective equipment, Schmaling said that “state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens.”

He continued: “I urge the Wisconsin DHS to develop a workable plan that balances the safety of our citizens while at the same time acknowledging the fact that there is a way for business to operate even during the current health situation. I have all the confidence in Racine County business owners that they can make the appropriate adjustments in the way they operate during this difficult time to accommodate for the safety of their employees and guests.”