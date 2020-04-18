Racine County Sheriff's Office might not be enforcing the Safer at Home order anymore

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office may no longer be enforcing the Safer at Home order.
The Safer at Home order, which some feel infringes on constitutional rights but that state health officials say is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, has been extended through May 26 by order of Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Thursday.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, weighed in on a Facebook statement. Although he said that the Sheriff’s Office continues recommending social distancing and the use of masks and other personal protective equipment, Schmaling said that “state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens.”
When The Journal Times asked Schmaling to clarify if that meant the Sheriff’s Office would no longer be enforcing Safer at Home — several people around the state have been cited by local law enforcement for violating the order— the sheriff replied via text: “Wisconsin law gives the authority and responsibility for investigating and enforcing public health violations to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was quick to criticize the sheriff. She issued a statement less than 2 hours after Schmaling’s statement appeared on Facebook.
“I am disappointed in Sheriff Schmaling’s decision to end enforcement actions of the Safer at Home order by Racine County. Wisconsin is still seeing daily increases in COVID-19 cases, and we must continue to follow the advice of public health experts as we assess how to respond to this pandemic,” Neubauer wrote. “The evidence shows that Safer at Home is working, and while this is incredibly difficult for our community, we must not rush this process. We must continue to ramp up our testing and our PPE (personal protective equipment) production, so that we can trace new infections and protect our essential workers before ending Safer at Home in May.”
