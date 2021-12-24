Racine driver arrested after reportedly fleeing Pleasant Prairie police early Friday morning

Kenosha News Staff
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- A 21-year-old Racine man was arrested after reportedly fleeing police in the village early Friday morning.
According to the department, around 4:30 a.m. a Pleasant Prairie police officer attempted to pull over a motorist for failing to dim his headlamps around 85th Street in the village.
When the officer approached the motorist with his squad car lights activated the motorist reportedly fled northbound on 39th Avenue and into Kenosha.
The pursuit ended around 35th Avenue and 32nd Street, according to Pleasant Prairie Sgt. Chad Brown. The motorist and his 21-year-old female passenger both had a strong odor of alcohol on them, according to police.
The passenger was transported back to her residence by Kenosha police. The driver, who was not immediately identified, was arrested. No additional information was immediately available.
Today in history: Dec. 24
1943: Dwight D. Eisenhower
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.
U.S. Army Air Force
1968: Apollo 8
In 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
AP
1980: Hostages
In 1980, Americans remembered the U.S. hostages in Iran by burning candles or shining lights for 417 seconds — one second for each day of captivity.
AP
1992: Caspar Weinberger
In 1992, President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.
AP
1993: Norman Vincent Peale
In 1993, the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, who blended Christian and psychiatric principles into a message of “positive thinking,” died in Pawling, New York, at age 95.
AP
2011: Newt Gingrich
Ten years ago: In a setback, Republican presidential hopefuls Newt Gingrich and Texas Gov. Rick Perry failed to qualify for Virginia’s Super Tuesday primary ballot by falling short of the 10,000 signatures required.
AP
2011: Yemen
Ten years ago: Troops commanded by relatives of Yemen’s outgoing president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, attacked a crowd of more than 100,000 peaceful protesters, killing at least nine and driving Saleh to promise to leave the country.
AP
2013: Alan Turing
In 2013, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to code-breaker Alan Turing, who was convicted of homosexual behavior in the 1950s.
AP
2016: Benjamin Netanyahu
Five years ago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused President Barack Obama of a “shameful ambush” at the United Nations and said he was looking forward to working with his “friend” Donald Trump; Netanyahu’s comments came a day after the U.S. broke with past practice and allowed the Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
AP
2016: Donald Trump
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump said he would dissolve his charitable foundation before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest; the Democratic Party said that wasn’t enough and called for the businessman to put his assets in a blind trust.
AP
2020: Bethlehem
One year ago: Bethlehem ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations
AP
2020: Brexit
One year ago: Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal that would avert economic chaos on New Year’s and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
AP
