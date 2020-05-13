Racine Farmers Market cancels because 'people are not following the rules'

Overseers of the Racine Farmers Market have announced that they do not plan to open this year but hope to return in 2021.
Pat Hinze, who, along with his wife, Diane, manages the market, said after pushing back opening day to May 16, then June 1, they ultimately decided not to open because of the precautions required for COVID-19 reopening and the sometimes violent responses individuals have had in some locales regarding personal protective equipment.
