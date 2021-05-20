Racine man charged for rapes in Kenosha County through state investigation to identify DNA

State investigators used data from a genealogical service to link DNA evidence from backlogged rape kits to identify a Racine man as a suspect in four previously unsolved rape cases in Kenosha and Racine counties.
Matthew P. Crockett, 46, of Racine, was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for two sexual assaults that occurred in Kenosha in 2014 and 2015. In each of those cases, which Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley characterized as “true nightmares,” the women said they were walking alone when they were snatched from the street by a stranger, pulled into a vehicle and raped.
According to the criminal case filed against Crockett Thursday afternoon, a special agent from from the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Sexual Assault Kit Initiative” learned from the state crime lab that four sexual assault cases reported by women between March 2014 and October 2017 were linked to the same DNA profile.
Because that person’s DNA did not match anyone in law enforcement databases, agents used an outside laboratory to try to find a link through genealogical and other public databases and “and as a result of the genealogy search … family members of a potential suspect had been identified,” the complaint states.
Investigators then linked those family members to Crockett.
Garbage combed
According to the complaint, an agent went through Crockett’s garbage outside the home in Racine, collecting things like drinking straws, water bottles and a disposable coffee cup and sending those to the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee. Those tests showed a match to Crockett, according to the complaint.
In the first of the two assaults charged Thursday, a young adult woman said she was walking in the 2300 block of 61st Street in Kenosha on her way to a friend’s home on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2014, when a man grabbed her and pulled her into a white vehicle and raped her. She “indicated that she ultimately fought the male subject off of her and ran out of the vehicle,” the complaint states.
In the second case, a middle-aged woman reported that she was walking home from the Kenosha County Job Center on Sheridan Road in April 2015 after going there to use a computer to look for work. According to the complaint she told an investigator she was walking looking at paperwork when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into a car and raped her. She said that after the assault she got out of the car and ran away.
The complaint states that the state investigator met with the women individually this month, showing them a photo array. The first woman identified Crockett from the photo array. The second woman also picked out Crockett from a photo array but said she was not positive.
At Crockett’s initial appearance Thursday, Graveley said the case was charged after “really important work by the Department of Justice.”
Graveley said in court that stranger sexual assaults like those alleged in the case are relatively rare. “The court can see the predatory nature of the allegations and the danger that these kinds of cases present to the community,” Graveley said.
Defense attorney Kristyne Watson said Crockett is a longtime Racine resident with no known criminal history and a steady job.
Graveley told the court commissioner that Crockett told an investigator on the case that he knew one of the women in the case, but Graveley said that has not be corroborated by the woman.
The evidence backlog
The case is tied to a backlog of rape kits that left investigators and attorneys without DNA test results for years. The DOJ discovered there were nearly 7,000 untested sexual assault kits around the state, some in cases going back to the 1980s. In 2015 the state received $4 million in federal funds to address the backlog, and created the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which has a team that includes the investigators that worked on the Crockett case.
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced in 2019 that the state had completed testing on 4,500 sexual assault kits selected for testing as part of that initiative.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set Crockett’s bond at $250,000. He said the allegations that there were “random attacks and alleged sexual assault of individuals who were walking down the street” were “very concerning, very disturbing, and again the exposure is very great, (with) the potential for decades of incarceration.”
There have been no charges filed in the Racine cases. Graveley said in court that he had little information about those alleged assaults, but said at least one of them had similar allegations of a woman being assaulted in a vehicle.
Crockett is scheduled to next appear in Kenosha County Circuit Court on May 26.