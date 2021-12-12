 Skip to main content
Racine man charged in Downtown Kenosha shooting case pleads not guilty

A 24-year-old Racine man, charged for his role in a Nov. 7 shooting in Downtown Kenosha that left a man dead, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Michael D. Hardy Jr., who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 15 for a pre-trial conference before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Hardy is charged with a felony count of harboring/aiding a felon and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Kenosha Police investigate an early morning shooting Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, that left one person dead and three injured. The shooting originated in the 600 block of 57th Street, but investigators marked evidence in dozens of spots scattered throughout the 700 block of 57th Street, and a portion of 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, as well.

Deonte D. Brantley, 24, of Somers, previously was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping. He remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.

Three people were shot, including Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, who died at the scene, during the incident.

