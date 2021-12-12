Racine man charged in Downtown Kenosha shooting case pleads not guilty

A 24-year-old Racine man, charged for his role in a Nov. 7 shooting in Downtown Kenosha that left a man dead, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning and pleaded not guilty.
Michael D. Hardy Jr., who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 15 for a pre-trial conference before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.
Hardy is charged with a felony count of harboring/aiding a felon and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.
Deonte D. Brantley, 24, of Somers, previously was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping. He remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.
Three people were shot, including Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, who died at the scene, during the incident.