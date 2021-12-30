Racine man faces five felony charges following high-speed chase, crash into squad car Christmas Eve

A high-speed chase that started in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Christmas Eve morning ended with five felony charges against a 21-year-old Racine man.

Lucio Sarmiento Castro, of the 900 block of Harbridge Avenue, faces three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, along with his first drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor.

Sarmiento Castro made his initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond by Commissioner Larry Keating.

Castro is due back in court Jan. 4, for a preliminary hearing.

The recklessly endangering safety charges each carry a possible prison term of seven-and-a-half years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. The hit-and-run charge carries a nine-month prison term and a $10,000 fine, while the attempting to flee or elude charge carries a possible 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was monitoring traffic at 4:34 a.m. from Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road, when he heard a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to catch the vehicle that was traveling in excess of 95 mph.

The defendant's vehicle slowed down to about 70 mph, the complaint states, then traveled through a red traffic light without stopping and accelerated to nearly 100 mph as it approached 52nd Street.

At that point, an officer from the Kenosha Police Department attempted to assist, and saw the suspect vehicle fail to stop for a red light at Washington Road. The defendant then turned off the vehicle's lights to make a turn onto 23rd Avenue, then a full U-turn toward the Pleasant Prairie officer's squad car.

Sarmiento Castro then turned his vehicle into the squad and struck the driver's side.

The pursuit continued, now at about 5 mph on 23rd Avenue, where the defendant's vehicle was "boxed in." It rolled into the passenger side of the squad car. Sarmiento Castro was taken into custody, and officers detected a strong odor of intoxicants, the complaint states.

A female passenger in the defendant's vehicle stated she saw the red and blue lights and told Sarmiento Castro to stop, but he continued to flee.

The Pleasant Prairie officer reported to an area hospital after he complained of back pain as a result of the collision.

A preliminary breath test at the scene revealed the defendant's blood alcohol content at 0.141. A legal blood draw also was completed, and results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.