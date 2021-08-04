Racine man faces fourth OWI

A 54-year-old Racine man faces his fourth drunken driving offense after his arrest in January in the Village of Somers.

Robert D. Barnes will make his initial appearance Monday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating. In addition to the felony OWI charge, which carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, Barnes also is charged with his second possession of cocaine offense, which carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Barnes remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped Barnes' vehicle for speeding on Highway 31 south of Highway 142. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle and also found an open 12-ounce bottle of beer and an open bottle of liquor.

Barnes registered a .098 blood-alcohol content on a preliminary breath test.

At the jail, an officer found $700 in cash, including a crumpled $1 bill with what Barnes admitted was cocaine.

Court records indicate Barnes has previous drunken driving convictions in 1989 in Walworth County, 2001 in West Virginia and June 28 of this year in Racine County.

