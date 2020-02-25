Racine man gets life sentence for fatal shooting in Wheatland home invasion

The first of four co-defendants sentenced in the home invasion shooting death of Wheatland resident Joseph Riley will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Markeith Wilson, 21, of Racine, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Riley’s death.

In what is essentially a symbolic decision by the judge, Wilson was also sentenced to a consecutive 20 years in prison for the attempted homicide of a woman who was shot in the home invasion but survived.

Wilson was convicted at trial of first-degree intentional homicide for Riley’s death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Riley’s friend, along with armed robbery and burglary.

According to testimony at trial, Wilson went with his co-defendants to Riley’s home on Nov. 15, 2018, to rob him because they believed he was a marijuana dealer who would be an easy target.

They had also tried to rob Riley the day before the shooting but had not been able to get into the house.

Wilson was the first to get into Riley’s home after kicking in the door.

Riley, who was armed, shot Wilson and another of the co-defendants.

