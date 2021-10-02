Racine man held in Kenosha County Jail on $50,000 cash bond on felony charges in case involving high-speed chase

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At one point, the vehicle reportedly turned into a Kenosha Kwik Trip parking lot, 6300 52nd St., at a high rate of speed, proceeded across the front of the gas station before it exited onto Highway 158. Due to oncoming traffic, the deputy stated in the complaint that he had to stop the pursuit.

The complaint states the vehicle information came back to a different owner, but police knew the defendant from previous contacts, and the deputy who was involved in the pursuit was able to positively identify Randle as the driver. Court records also show Randle does not have a valid driver’s license.

Three days later, police spoke with Randle on the phone, who stated he had not been operating the vehicle. Randle told police the vehicle is driven by “numerous other people and stated the vehicle has been broken down for weeks.”

Randle further stated the Dodge did not belong to him and it should be located in the area of 45th and 21st streets in Kenosha.

Four of the bail-jumping charges filed stem from a case in 2019 when Randle was charged with two counts of fleeing as a repeat offender, resisting an officer and obstructing, also as a repeat offender.

Two of the bail-jumping charges stem from a case in July when Randle was charged with seven criminal counts.