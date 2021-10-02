Racine man held in Kenosha County Jail on $50,000 cash bond on felony charges in case involving high-speed chase

A 44-year-old Racine man, who faces a slew of pending charges in cases in both Racine and Kenosha counties, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond on eight new felony charges.
Dimetrius L. Randle made his latest initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer, along with eight felony bail-jumping counts.
The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the fleeing charge carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
Each of the bail-jumping charges carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Randle is also charged as a repeat offender on all eight counts.
Randle is due back in court Oct. 8 for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. before Commissioner Larry Keating.
According to the criminal complaint a Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched to the 700 block of Highway Y (22nd Avenue) on Sept. 8 at 10:29 a.m. for a vehicle pursuit. A dispatcher with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported a white Dodge was last seen near highways A and Y traveling in excess of 100 mph.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, allegedly driven by Randle, in the 1800 block of Highway 31. The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 55 zone, the complaint states.
At one point, the vehicle reportedly turned into a Kenosha Kwik Trip parking lot, 6300 52nd St., at a high rate of speed, proceeded across the front of the gas station before it exited onto Highway 158. Due to oncoming traffic, the deputy stated in the complaint that he had to stop the pursuit.
The complaint states the vehicle information came back to a different owner, but police knew the defendant from previous contacts, and the deputy who was involved in the pursuit was able to positively identify Randle as the driver. Court records also show Randle does not have a valid driver’s license.
Three days later, police spoke with Randle on the phone, who stated he had not been operating the vehicle. Randle told police the vehicle is driven by “numerous other people and stated the vehicle has been broken down for weeks.”
Randle further stated the Dodge did not belong to him and it should be located in the area of 45th and 21st streets in Kenosha.
Four of the bail-jumping charges filed stem from a case in 2019 when Randle was charged with two counts of fleeing as a repeat offender, resisting an officer and obstructing, also as a repeat offender.
Two of the bail-jumping charges stem from a case in July when Randle was charged with seven criminal counts.
Both of those cases were filed in Kenosha County. Randle signed a $3,500 cash bond in the 2019 case and a $15,000 cash bond in the 2021 case. As part of bond conditions in both, he was ordered not to commit any further crimes.