Racine man in custody on $10K bond on two felony charges after allegedly trying to elude officer

The case against a 24-year-old Racine man who faces two felony charges after his arrest Oct. 31 in the Village of Somers was delayed this week while he waits to have an attorney assigned to the case.

Darius L. Belle, of the 3400 block of 6th Avenue, remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond. He is due back for a status hearing Dec. 15.

Belle is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which carry a total maximum prison term of 13 years, six months and a fine of $35,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy observed the defendant's vehicle traveling at 80 to 85 mph at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 32.

The complaint states that multiple pedestrians in and around the roadway had to move to get out of the way pf the vehicle, which eventually stopped on 24th Street at 17th Avenue.

Belle told police he failed to stop because "he was scared." Officers reportedly found two partially consumed bottles of brandy in the vehicle, which the defendant allegedly admitted he drank with a passenger, but they concluded he was not impaired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0