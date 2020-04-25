Racine school referendum passed by 4 votes, recount concludes

“We are pleased that the recount confirmed election day results,” Superintendent Eric Gallien said in an emailed statement. “I want to sincerely thank our community for your support. We are ready to get to work and put our long-range facilities plan into action. This plan will transform Racine Unified and impact every school and every student for years to come. Our teachers will finally be able to teach in 21st century learning environments with the tools necessary to support student success.”