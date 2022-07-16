Racine Theatre Guild auditions July 18-19 for "Native Gardens"

The Racine Theatre Guild is hosting open auditions starting at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 18-19, for its next show.

“Native Gardens” features a “side-splitting, back-and-forth mudslinging, all-out turf war” that erupts when two sets of neighbors — one couple with an award-winning garden — learn that a portion of that backyard actually belongs to the pair with a barren yard.

This discovery rocks their friendship.

Characters in the show are:

Tania Del Valle (age 20s–30s): Latinx/Hispanic; smart, likable, positive, highly energized, pregnant Doctoral candidate and gardener.

Virginia Butley (age 50s–70s): Caucasian; no-nonsense engineer. She is assertive and fiercely protective.

Pablo Del Valle (age 20s–30s): Latinx/Hispanic; high-powered lawyer, ambitious, savvy. South American but educated in the United States.

Frank Butley (age 50s–70s): Caucasian; caring, excitable, retired detail-oriented federal employee and an avid gardener.

Note: Actors and crew members must be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.

Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed while actively auditioning. Rehearsal protocols will be discussed at auditions.

Director Douglas Instenes will oversee auditions at the Racine Theatre Guild. No appointments are necessary, and you need to only attend one of the days. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Individuals of all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal at the end of July and will be performed weekends, Sept. 16 through Oct. 2.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218 or email boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.