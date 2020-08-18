You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Unified to push back fall sports to between winter, spring seasons
View Comments
alert

Racine Unified to push back fall sports to between winter, spring seasons

{{featured_button_text}}
Horilick Rebel Invitational

Horlick's Olivia Pitrof, left, and Case's Kaitlyn Francis, left, run to the finish line of the Horilick Rebel Invitational Saturday morning, Sept. 1, 2018, on the Wayne H. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Weather shortened the meet to one boys and one girls race.

 LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — With its schools starting the year virtually, Racine Unified is planning to push its fall sports seasons to the late winter and spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RACINE 2020-21 FALL SPORTS SCHEDULE

Jack Klebesadel, Unified’s director of activities and athletics announced the plan during Monday’s School Board meeting. This followed the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association decision on Friday to make time for an alternative fall sports option later in the school year by making changes to the winter and spring seasons. WIAA is giving schools the option to choose either a traditional fall sports season or the alternative one.

“Even though it is not a true fall season, it is a good option for our district,” Klebesadel said.

Klebesadel said of the utmost importance to the district is the safety of athletes, coaches and families.

Students involved in fall sports would be able to stay in contact with their coaches virtually up until the start of their season, to talk about workouts to help the students stay in shape and to help them “stay positive” for the coming season, Klebesadel said.

“Obviously we want to maintain those relationships and those connections with the student athletes,” he said.

He made clear that to what level all Unified athletes would be able to participate in future practices or competitions would depend on local COVID-19 conditions and any changes to WIAA guidelines.

Per the new schedule, winter sports would take place from November through the beginning of March, fall sports would be moved to starting in March and ending in May and spring sports would begin in April and end in June.

At this point, the plan is for no athletes to meet in person until the winter season begins.

COLLECTION: Kenosha County school reopening plans -- virtual, in-person

Here are our stories on school reopening plans. We will add to this collection when we receive them.

1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Rural Prosperity in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics