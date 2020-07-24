Racine Unified to start the school year remotely
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Racine Unified students are set to learn from home, at least for the first quarter of the coming school year. 

The district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with 100% remote learning for all students, Racine Unified announced through a press release Friday morning. This model will continue through the first quarter which ends Nov. 6. The district is set to share plans for second-quarter no later than Oct. 19.

“We know that face-to-face learning is best for our students,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien in the press release. “And we’re committed to doing so when we know it is a safe decision. In the meantime, we are committed to providing a robust remote learning experience for every student.”

The district emphasized that the decision to start the year remotely was not made lightly. Racine Unified's Planning Team made up of more than 150 District administrators, teachers, community members and parents, has been planning for a safe return to school since May.

The Kenosha Unified School Board is expected to receive final plans from committees working on areas of reopening at its meeting Tuesday. 

 
Topics