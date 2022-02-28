Racine woman accused of writing fake prescriptions

A nurse at a Somers clinic is accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions and faces three criminal charges.

Nicole A. Martinez, 42, of Racine, is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information, along with misdemeanor counts of writing a false or forged prescription order and obtaining a prescription drug by fraud.

Martinez is set to make her initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 9 at 1 p.m., before Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the Froedtert South Somers Clinic, 3400 Market Lane, for a theft complaint. The deputy spoke to a supervisor there, who stated Martinez had been writing false prescriptions using a doctor’s prescription pad.

Police met with a nurse, who reportedly said her doctor’s office had received a letter from CVS Pharmacy that indicated they couldn’t fill a prescription for Ambien because it was over the pain allowance for that patient. That nurse then investigated and found the prescription was for Martinez, a nurse for that doctor, and that the quantity of 90 doses “was well above what (the doctor) would ever prescribe.”

The doctor stated he didn’t remember writing the prescription, and confirmed that he would not have prescribed that quantity. The doctor also said Martinez had never been seen as a patient by him. CVS officials reported that Martinez had received two 15-pill doses of Ambien, once on Oct. 27, and the other Dec. 22, using the forged prescription. A prescription for another drug also had been phoned in using the doctor’s information, the complaint states.

When supervisors spoke to Martinez and provided her with the letter from CVS, she denied knowing anything about it.

The doctor stated he never gave Martinez permission to use his prescription pad, his Drug Enforcement Administration number or personal information so she could prescribe herself any medications.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.