Racine woman charged in Somers stabbing in fight involving group of women

An alleged fight between a group of women in a parking lot on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus Tuesday ended with one person stabbed and an 18-year-old Racine woman facing two felony charges.

Makyla D. Murphy, of the 900 block of 11th Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 7.5 years, while the battery charge carries a possible prison term of 18 months.

Murphy, who posted a $500 cash bond, has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 28 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital to meet with a female who had been stabbed. The victim had been driven there by friends after an apparent fight.

One of the other women reportedly told police her group had driven to a parking lot at UW-Parkside because one of the women with her had an issue with another person, and they planned to meet up to fight. As the two began to fight, the victim was stabbed, allegedly by Murphy.

A deputy spoke to the victim, who had a "large, gaping, smooth-edged wound" running from the base of her small finger to the edge of her palm. The victim also had a smaller laceration to the inside base of her thumb, according to the criminal complaint. On the victim's left hand, the deputy observed about a 1.5-inch gash, along with several other smaller cuts on her legs. The victim received nine stitches in each hand and will need surgery to repair an injured tendon, according to a doctor who spoke to the deputy.

The victim reportedly told police that Murphy ran up to her, and they both ended up on the ground fighting. She said she saw the knife in Murphy's right hand, but did not realize she was injured until she saw blood dripping on the ground, the complaint states.

Murphy allegedly told police she approached the fight when a second woman jumped in and began to swing at her friend. Murphy said she was hit in the lip, then fell to the ground, before she rolled over so she could take the knife out of her pocket. At that point, she stated she began to swing it at the other women's feet until they backed away, the complaint states.

Murphy also was cut during the incident, but it was unknown if she required medical treatment, according to the complaint.

