Racine woman, ejected from vehicle, killed in early Friday morning high-speed crash on Sheridan Road

SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in a high-speed crash early Friday on Sheridan Road (Highway 32).

The 29-year-old woman was a front seat passenger in a car involved in the crash, which occurred at about 5:56 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said initial reports indicated that a green 2000 Buick LeSabre was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the east ditch line.

The vehicle struck several objects before flipping onto its roof, catching fire and ejecting the victim. She was transported to Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where she later succumbed to her injuries and died.

The name of the deceased was being withheld as of Friday afternoon pending notification of family.

According to investigators at the scene, the operator of the Buick, a 28-year-old man from Racine, received minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene. Sheridan Road was closed to traffic for nearly six hours between Highway E (12th Street) and Alford Park Drive at the Carthage College campus while investigators worked and the scene was cleared.

Also responding to the scene were personnel from the Somers Fire and Rescue Department.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Friday afternoon. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 with any information regarding the crash.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.