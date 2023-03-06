A Racine woman faces child neglect and drug charges after Kenosha police reportedly found her slouched over in a vehicle with a child in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Heather Lynn, 28, is charged with one felony count of neglecting a child under 6-years with no harm, one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The felony counts each come with a fine of up to $10,000 and three years and six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police Department officers responded to Froedert Kenosha Center, 6308 8th Ave., for an overdose in the old emergency room entrance on Wednesday, March 1, at 5 p.m.

A woman, later identified as Lynn, was found slouched over in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, and officers administered a dose of Narcan," according to the complaint. Medical staff assisted in placing Lynn on the sidewalk until rescue arrived and Lynn regained consciousness.

The complaint states that officers searched Lynn’s purse, reportedly locating Acetaminophen and Codeine pills. The child in the vehicle was “crying and visibly upset” according to the report. They were taken to an area hospital.

Allegedly, during Lynn’s arrest, she attempted to pull away from officers, the complaint states.

Lynn will have a preliminary hearing at the Pretrial Building on March 22 in front of Intake Court Commissioner Loren Keating.

