Racine Zoo welcomes twin infant tamarins born on Earth Day

RACINE — A third generation of emperor tamarin monkeys has been born at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The twin tamarins were born in the early morning hours of April 22 to first-time parents Amelie and Pitino. Amelie was born at the Racine Zoo in 2017 and these babies represent the ninth tamarin birth since Isabella moved to the Racine Zoo in 2012. Isabella died just days after the birth of her youngest daughter, Bella, last year. Now just over a 1 year old, Bella is very curious about the infants and enjoys playing with their tails.
Rearing infant tamarins is a family affair, with all members of the family group assisting in carrying, grooming and caring for the young. Now one week old, the babies are thriving and both parents are sharing parenting duties.
The Racine Zoo is one of only three facilities to successfully breed emperor tamarins in six years, and is critical to the breeding success of these Amazonian monkeys whose wild populations are declining due to deforestation and habitat loss. Marquis, the grandfather of the twins, is the oldest emperor tamarin in U.S. zoos at 12 years old, and of the 23 tamarins in U.S. zoos, 10 are descended from Marquis and Isabella. Emperor tamarins are small monkeys known for their charismatic white “mustache,” and are found in lowland rainforests of Peru, Brazil and Bolivia.
“This is such a bright spot in an otherwise dark time amid the current pandemic,” said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. “Mother Nature finds a way to keep the world moving and we are fortunate to contribute to the success of this species.”
The Racine Zoo is currently closed to the public to slow the spread of COVID-19, but is looking forward to the day when it is safe to reopen and allow the public to visit the twins. The zoo invites you to help support the care of these babies and all the animals at the Racine Zoo via their #GivingTuesdayNow fundraiser at racinezoo.org/givingtuesdaynow.
People should watch zoo’s social media for a naming contest in the coming weeks.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.