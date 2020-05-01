Racine Zoo welcomes twin infant tamarins born on Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A third generation of emperor tamarin monkeys has been born at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The twin tamarins were born in the early morning hours of April 22 to first-time parents Amelie and Pitino. Amelie was born at the Racine Zoo in 2017 and these babies represent the ninth tamarin birth since Isabella moved to the Racine Zoo in 2012. Isabella died just days after the birth of her youngest daughter, Bella, last year. Now just over a 1 year old, Bella is very curious about the infants and enjoys playing with their tails.

Rearing infant tamarins is a family affair, with all members of the family group assisting in carrying, grooming and caring for the young. Now one week old, the babies are thriving and both parents are sharing parenting duties.

The Racine Zoo is one of only three facilities to successfully breed emperor tamarins in six years, and is critical to the breeding success of these Amazonian monkeys whose wild populations are declining due to deforestation and habitat loss. Marquis, the grandfather of the twins, is the oldest emperor tamarin in U.S. zoos at 12 years old, and of the 23 tamarins in U.S. zoos, 10 are descended from Marquis and Isabella. Emperor tamarins are small monkeys known for their charismatic white “mustache,” and are found in lowland rainforests of Peru, Brazil and Bolivia.