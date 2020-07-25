Racing pigeons in Kenosha and across the country

Racing Homing Pigeons is a tradition introduced to the United States in the early 1800’s. Since that time, we have come a long way to enjoy a fun, family backyard hobby under the umbrella of a nationally recognized membership organization.
Nearly 10,000 members across the country belong to the American Racing Pigeon Union (AU). Members take part in two race seasons yearly.
The first season is old birds are over the age of one year. They have more experience and travel longer distance in their races. Depending on geographical location, old bird season begins toward the end of April and ends in June.
In the fall, young birds, (those that are under one year of age) race from August to October. Typically there are approximately eight weeks of racing, again depending on the area.
In order to participate in races, Homing Pigeons must bear a recognized band that is slipped on the baby pigeon’s leg at the early age of five days in order that the leg may grow to fit the band. That band is a permanent identification registered to the original purchaser. Band lettering is the key to determine to what club and what owner the bird belongs.
For example,
AU = American Racing Pigeon Union
2003 = Year the bird was banded
AVI = Club Code
3234534 = Individual Bird (Serial #)
The second band found on the pigeon is a snap-on computer chip band that clocks the bird’s arrival time and distance upon arrival at the loft.
Members race as individuals or in clubs. Some clubs also join together in what is referred to as a Combine. All the combinations increase the competition and awards opportunities.
Race results are figured and compiled in a race calculation software called EWINSPEED®. Then the results are uploaded into the National Database found on the American Racing pigeon Union website www.pigeon.org. Awards are automated. It is interesting to view a bird’s standing among the other bird speeds posted.
The best of the best are recognized each year at the annual membership convention, which features races, social gatherings and area touring.
Youth groups and schools have found that having their own lofts, in their own projects, enhance the standard curriculum or requirements. Retirees often search for a hobby in which they can immerse themselves, and Homing Pigeons fit the need.
An average of 100 new members join the AU every month. The AU’s Help-A-Beginner program gets them started the right way.
Racing Homing Pigeons are thoroughbred, pedigreed and registered. They are good looking animals, just like the racehorses and the show dogs.
We hope the only time you see our feathered athletes is when they pass you in the air on their way home; however, if one is detoured your way, please give us a call at 1-800-755-2778.
Charles Blasius is vice president of the Kenosha Racing Pigeon Club, 4003 13th Ave.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Charles Blasius is vice president of the Kenosha Racing Pigeon Club, 4003 13th Ave.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.