Racing pigeons in Kenosha and across the country

Racing Homing Pigeons is a tradition introduced to the United States in the early 1800’s. Since that time, we have come a long way to enjoy a fun, family backyard hobby under the umbrella of a nationally recognized membership organization.

Nearly 10,000 members across the country belong to the American Racing Pigeon Union (AU). Members take part in two race seasons yearly.

The first season is old birds are over the age of one year. They have more experience and travel longer distance in their races. Depending on geographical location, old bird season begins toward the end of April and ends in June.

In the fall, young birds, (those that are under one year of age) race from August to October. Typically there are approximately eight weeks of racing, again depending on the area.

In order to participate in races, Homing Pigeons must bear a recognized band that is slipped on the baby pigeon’s leg at the early age of five days in order that the leg may grow to fit the band. That band is a permanent identification registered to the original purchaser. Band lettering is the key to determine to what club and what owner the bird belongs.

For example,

AU = American Racing Pigeon Union