Railroad work to close Russell Road; Pleasant Prairie Recycling Center access to be affected

The Union Pacific Railroad plans to close the crossing on Russell Road in Pleasant Prairie and Wadsworth, east of Delany Road, for railroad maintenance, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday and ending at 5 p.m. Monday.

Access to Pleasant Prairie's Residential Recycling Center at 8000 128th St., will be affected, according to a press release.

The railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic. Detour signage will be posted directing traffic along Kilbourne Road to Highway 173 to Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). Local traffic may use 9th street from both Green Bay Road and Delany to access the Residential Recycling Center.

The schedule for the completion of the work is weather dependent. If work is completed ahead of schedule, the road will reopen accordingly.

