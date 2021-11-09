 Skip to main content
Railroad work to require full closure of Hwy. 31 for a week starting Monday, Nov. 15
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of an upcoming full closure of Highway 31 near Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County.

The Union Pacific Railroad is performing repairs at its railroad crossing between 79th Street and Bain Station Road.

To complete the work, crews require a full closure of Green Bay Road (Hwy. 31) at the crossing from Monday morning, Nov. 15, until Friday afternoon, Nov. 19.

Access to nearby businesses and residences will be maintained up to the closure. The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

An official detour will be posted using Hwy. 50, I-94 and Hwy. 165.

