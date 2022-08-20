Rain or shine, America’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus will go on today in Kenosha

Rain or shine, the America's Rock 'N' Roll Circus will go on!
Kenosha Creative Space will join a group of young local creatives to present a daylong music festival today featuring acts from the Kenosha area and beyond.
America’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus will run from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday in the street in front of the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., in Downtown Kenosha.
Organizers have also announced alternative plans in the event of rain. If necessary, performances will be moved indoors at the Kenosha Creative Space.
Tickets for this one-of-a-kind, rock spectacular remain available.
“We’re excited to partner with a great group of organizers and artists to bring this unique event to our downtown,” said Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola. “You won’t have heard or seen anything like this in Kenosha this summer, which is what makes Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus a perfect fit for the Kenosha Creative Space and our thriving creative community.”
Positive attention
The event was conceived by Jeremiah Lunde, with the aim of bringing positive attention to Kenosha, as it continues to heal from the difficulties of the last couple of years.
“As an 18-year-old local musician and creative person, I have enjoyed living a busy life filled with engaging projects that I’m passionate about,” Lunde said. “As one of the founders of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus, I enjoy working with other young talented musicians working hard to put together this event, and I appreciate the support the Kenosha Creative Space has given us. It’s our goal to help keep growing the creative musical environment in Kenosha”
The lineup of performers includes Lunde’s eponymous band — which performed in Downtown Kenosha with an homage to the Beatles on the Creative Space rooftop in 2021 — as well as indie acts that have attracted attention throughout the Midwest.
Abby Bloxdorf is among other volunteers who worked for the same goal.
“I’m born and raised in Kenosha and think it’s a wonderful city and want people to realize that. I think the circus will be a positive way to show that,” Bloxdorf said.
The music line-up will include:
Marble Teeth: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Sun Silo: 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Joey Belotti & the Change Machine: 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.
Claudio Parrone Jr.: 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.
Rookie: 5-5:45 p.m.
GGOOLLDD: 6:15 to 7 p.m.
Lunde: 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.
Deeper: 8:45 to 9:30 p.m.
The O’My’s: 10 to11 p.m.
The headline act, the O’My’s, have over 18 million digital streams and have a long-running collaboration with Chance the Rapper, Lunde noted.
Admission to the event is $20. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at https://bit.ly/KenoRockCircus.
Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
To learn more about Kenosha Creative Space and its programming, check out www.kenoshacreativespace.com or search for “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook.
