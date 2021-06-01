Rainbow Pride flag to fly outside Kenosha County Courthouse throughout June

County Executive Jim Kreuser on Tuesday ordered that the Rainbow Pride flag will be displayed among the other flags in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse throughout the month of June, which is LGBTQA+ Pride Month.

“Kenosha County recognizes and honors the diversity, heritage and contributions of our entire population,” Kreuser said in a news release. “Pride Month is a time to celebrate our LGBTQ community and the battles it has forged for equality and social acceptance. I am proud to fly the flag, a symbol of LGBTQ pride, above the steps of our courthouse.”

The flag that was raised Tuesday morning was donated to Kenosha County by the Kenosha Pride Organization.

Dan Seaver, president of Kenosha Pride, said the group is pleased with Kreuser’s decision to fly the flag, as well as with the County Board’s passage last month of a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQA+ Pride Month.

“It’s a great thing to see it happening,” Seaver said. “I think it is important in that it adds that line of visibility that this is a welcoming community.”

Kreuser’s order states that it will remain in effect for the month of June each following year.