Raised in Kenosha, former UW System regent receives two honorary doctorates the same weekend

Michael Falbo says he “didn’t do things the right way.”

That is to say, his path as a young adult was full of twists and turns, starting at UW-Whitewater, getting drafted into the Vietnam War and then ending up back in the states at UW-Parkside in 1971. He would be married that same year, and spent the next nine years taking night classes while working to support his family.

“School was kind of off the map for a while,” Falbo said.

And yet Falbo boasts an impressive academic career despite not doing it the “right way,” with a degree in business management, 11 years on the UW Systems Board of Regents from 2004 to 2015 and now two honorary doctorates from separate UW schools awarded in the same weekend in December 2021.

Born in Chicago in 1949, Falbo moved to Kenosha in 1952 as a child. He would attend Holy Rosary, Lincoln Elementary and Tremper High School until moving to Waukesha in his senior year, graduating from Waukesha South in 1967.

While attending UW-Whitewater, Falbo was drafted into the Vietnam War, serving as a combat medic for 10 months. He ended up getting out early, however, after being accepted to Parkside in 1971. He got married that year, took those years of night classes and earned his degree in 1980.

Falbo would go on to take over State Financial Bank in 1984, becoming CEO of its newly formed holding group State Financial Services Company. He would remain CEO until 2005, after the company’s acquisition.

During his more than decade-long stint on the UW Systems Board of Regents, Falbo led as president from 2013 to 2015, and then continued to work on a volunteer basis with the UW System after leaving the board.

Falbo, who now lives in Franklin, said that in spring of 2021, Deborah Ford and Mark Mone, chancellors of UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee respectively, spoke to him on a video call and surprised him with the news that he had been awarded an honorary doctorate from each of the schools.

“It was very emotional,” Falbo said. “This is the ultimate honor they can give out.”

UW-Parkside awarded Falbo an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters on Dec. 18, and UW-Milwaukee awarded him an honorary doctorate of Entrepreneurship on Dec. 19.

“Every day when you look back at things that meant a lot,” Falbo said, “this is one that, whenever you get retrospective on your life, it pops up.”

Falbo spoke at the UW-Parkside commencement ceremony in December, and said he hoped he gave people “words to live by,”

“Always do good, and always remember who you are,” Falbo said.

