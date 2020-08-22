 Skip to main content
Rally for Homeless held in downtown Kenosha
A rally for the homeless was held Saturday in downtown Kenosha and featured a march to Simmons Island.

The event was titled “I Am Somebody- Homeless.” Participants met on 8th Avenue in front of Kenosha Public Market at 10 a.m. They then marched to Simmons Island, where a cookout was held.

Donnie Thomas, a minister at Refugee Temple, front, led the march and demonstration.

“This is a peaceful protest to bring awareness to our city’s homeless program,” organizers said in planning the event via Facebook. “Homelessness is growing at a rapid rate.”

