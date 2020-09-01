Rally for Jacob Blake carries a message of peace

Voting is also a huge reason Calena Roberts came to Tuesday’s event from Milwaukee.

She and others were holding a “Justice for Jacob” banner and are part of the “Fight for $15” movement, working to establish a $15 minimum wage.

“We were also at the Saturday rally in Kenosha,” Roberts said. “We are seeking justice for Jacob and all the young men and women. We are all somebody and want to make sure we are seen and we are heard.”

Part of their effort, she said, includes “pushing people to get registered and to get out and vote. I’m energized to see so many young people are motivated and excited. It gives me hope.”

A bigger message

State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, who helped organize the event and said she’s “been dealing with these issues my entire career,” frames the shooting “as an issue beyond policing. It’s about humanity. We all want to see our children are safe, all parents want that. Our message of love is a reflection of humanity.”