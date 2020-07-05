Rally-goers call for action, solutions against racial injustice

“Keep showing up … listen to the teaching of Black folks who say, `That wasn’t right,’” she said. “What you just said wasn’t OK. Keep listening. Put your ego aside to care about a black life more than you do about your own ego and to step into that.”

Rally organizer Isaac Wallner, founder of the Human First Project, which advocates not only Black people, but for others who have been oppressed, spoke on his experiences as black man, having been profiled by employers, including a constructing company. He talked about how he was referred to by derogatory terms used for Black Americans, not by his name. When he complained to human resources, a foreman pulled him side and told him they didn’t mean anything by it.

“It was just a joke,” he said.

The foreman told him there were Black people and then there was the N-word and that, he said.

“Right to my face,” he said. “My HR person he came out to Minnesota … investigated and within that day that foreman who had been there for years was walked out immediately.”