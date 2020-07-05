Rally-goers call for action, solutions against racial injustice

Racial injustices, violence and brutality against Black people need be called out and white people need to continue to engage in dialogue with people of color in order for race relations to improve.
This was the message from those who spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter movement — which continues its nationwide protests against racial discrimination and police brutality — at a rally organized by Isaac Wallner, founder of the Human First Project. The rally was held at Civic Center Park with about 30 people in attendance.
“Those who want to discredit and invalidate this movement will say things like, ‘All lives matter.’ Those who want to dehumanize us will pull out the n-word and hold on tightly to the symbols that affirm their misguided belief in white supremacy,” said the Rev. Kara Baylor, Carthage College’s campus pastor.
What continues to anger her, she said, is that the racial injustices against Black people that happened a century ago continue to occur today.
“We see people still too afraid to face the truth, to face the fact that our country is rooted in white supremacy and Black people still aren’t seen as fully part ... of this society and of this country,” she said. “If we see the truth, if we speak this truth, then finally, finally we can do the work that can make us all free.”
The Rev. Kelsey Beebe — who attended the rally along with husband Rev. Kevin Beebe — of Spirit Alive Lutheran Church, recounted how girls in her confirmation class of white middle school students asked why pictures of Jesus depicted him as white if the scriptures and books were written in the Middle East and Africa.
“For so long, Scripture has been co-opted by people in power, and we have forgotten that it was written by people of color,” Beebe said. “Every piece of scripture was written by people of color … it was written by people who have been oppressed.”
Earlier, she said she was asked about what she says to white people who don’t agree with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I remind these folks, it’s important to read Scripture in the way it was written, which is for people who were marginalized and oppressed,” Beebe said.
She said they were written to remind those who had been enslaved in Egypt to learn from their mistake of slavery and not to do so again.
To white members participating in the rally, Beebe said white people haven’t gotten it right yet when it comes to improving race relations, having heard from Black people and other people of color. She encouraged them to continue coming to rallies and to learn from the experiences of African Americans.
“Keep showing up … listen to the teaching of Black folks who say, `That wasn’t right,’” she said. “What you just said wasn’t OK. Keep listening. Put your ego aside to care about a black life more than you do about your own ego and to step into that.”
Rally organizer Isaac Wallner, founder of the Human First Project, which advocates not only Black people, but for others who have been oppressed, spoke on his experiences as black man, having been profiled by employers, including a constructing company. He talked about how he was referred to by derogatory terms used for Black Americans, not by his name. When he complained to human resources, a foreman pulled him side and told him they didn’t mean anything by it.
“It was just a joke,” he said.
The foreman told him there were Black people and then there was the N-word and that, he said.
“Right to my face,” he said. “My HR person he came out to Minnesota … investigated and within that day that foreman who had been there for years was walked out immediately.”
“This is what things like this do,” he said of rallies like the ones that have been held to protest the injustices faced by Black people. “This company said, if our African American employee … if he is taken down upon, if you act upon him in a negative way, it affects our entire company. So, we’re going to stand up and get rid of the person who is oppressing him. Because we’re as strong as our weakest link. And, he was the weakest link.”
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.