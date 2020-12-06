Randall budget and levy to fall significantly in 2021

The town of Randall 2021 Budget and tax levy are down significantly, but town chairman Bob Stoll said that is not necessarily a good thing.
Stoll said the town levy limit makes it difficult to fund needed public services and road repairs, for example.
“It’s always a challenge to prioritize what needs to be done with the funds available to do them,” Stoll said.
The tax levy is set to decrease $195,938, or 21.53 percent, from $910,152 in support of the town in 2020 to $714,214 for 2021.
The corresponding mill rate is $1.36 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means the town portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property will be $272. Depending on the location of the property, town residents also pay taxes to Wilmot Union High School and a corresponding feeder elementary district, Gateway Technical College and Kenosha County.
Total town expenditures are budgeted to decrease $212,929, or 11.4 percent, from $1,875,650 in 2020 to $1,662,721 for 2021.
The following decreases are budgeted:
Support Local Journalism
General Government: A decrease of $41,440, from $250,470 in 2020 to $209,030 in 2021.
Public Safety: A decrease of $33,000, from $212,300 in 2020 to $179,300 in 2021.
Public Works: A decrease of $91,667, from $303,467 in 2020 to $211,800 in 2021.
Health and Sanitation: A decrease of $18,460, from $210,000 in 2020 to $191,540 in 2021.
Culture and Recreation; A slight decrease from $203,640 in 2020 to $203,101 in 2021.
While the Public Safety area of the budget will decrease, there is a notable increase in the retainer fee Randall will pay to the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, which will begin staffing two full-time emergency medical technicians during the day. The retainer will increase from $27,500 in 2020 to $50,000 in 2021.
Part of the decrease in the General Government portion of the 2021 town budget is tied to a move to combine the Randall Municipal Court with the Village of Twin Lakes. As a result, the municipal court portion of the budget is budgeted to decrease from $6,500 in 2020 to $1,000 for 2021.
Stoll said the town will need to ask the electorate to spend additional funds for road work in coming years. Among the road maintenance projects is the need to pave all of the roads within the Blackhawk subdivision, eyed for 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.