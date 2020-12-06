Randall budget and levy to fall significantly in 2021

Public Works: A decrease of $91,667, from $303,467 in 2020 to $211,800 in 2021.

Health and Sanitation: A decrease of $18,460, from $210,000 in 2020 to $191,540 in 2021.

Culture and Recreation; A slight decrease from $203,640 in 2020 to $203,101 in 2021.

While the Public Safety area of the budget will decrease, there is a notable increase in the retainer fee Randall will pay to the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, which will begin staffing two full-time emergency medical technicians during the day. The retainer will increase from $27,500 in 2020 to $50,000 in 2021.

Part of the decrease in the General Government portion of the 2021 town budget is tied to a move to combine the Randall Municipal Court with the Village of Twin Lakes. As a result, the municipal court portion of the budget is budgeted to decrease from $6,500 in 2020 to $1,000 for 2021.

Stoll said the town will need to ask the electorate to spend additional funds for road work in coming years. Among the road maintenance projects is the need to pave all of the roads within the Blackhawk subdivision, eyed for 2022.

