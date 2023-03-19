Two school districts in Kenosha County will host public informational sessions Tuesday on referendums to be voted on by electors next month.

Bristol School and Randall School both have referendums on their spring election ballot April 4 and hope residents will attend the information sessions to ask questions and discuss why the funding is needed.

Randall School

Randall Consolidated School will hold its referendum information session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s library, 37101 87th St.

The session will discuss a capital funding referendum not-to-exceed $9.5 million for upgrade projects proposed by the district.

The work would include an addition to the front entrance to create a single, controlled school entry; expand the student, staff and family services area, as well as school office and meeting space including the nurse’s office, sick room, guidance/counselor offices, staff wellness room, family meeting space and work room; provide camera system upgrades, update the HVAC ventilation system, as well as do a roof replacement, façade and door repairs. It would also fund underground piping repairs, fixture replacements, valve replacements, electrical panel upgrades, update remaining light fixtures to LED and expand staff and visitor parking.

Site updates are proposed to improve drop-off and pick-up operations, and relocate the dedicated district bus parking.

Randall School District voters are also being asked on the ballot to approve a referendum allowing the district to exceed its budget by $900,000 for four years for non-recurring operational purposes.

With debt retiring in 2024-25, the Randall School District’s tax mill rate (which is used to calculate the District’s portion of property taxes) is estimated to remain flat after the new referendum questions are added.

Building tours will be conducted following the meeting.

For additional information Randall School District residents can contact Bob Antholine or access the district website at www.randall.k12.wi.us and click the “referendum 2023” tab.

Bristol School

Bristol School will hold its informational meeting in the school library, 19801 83rd St. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter at door #2 found through the 83rd Street parking lot.

This session will review Wisconsin’s school mandated requirements and revenue limits along with Bristol comparisons related to the mill rate, tax levy and inflation.

Bristol School District voters are being asked to asked whether the district can exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year. The funds will be for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses to sustain and maintain current operational and maintenance practices.

Bristol School officials indicated it is not a tax increase, but just authorizes the district to exceed its state revenue cap. The district would have the funds without a tax increase if voters allow because the district used funds authorized by an earlier capital levy to pay down debt. So instead of using already available tax review for that debt, it could be used to for current operational and maintenance needs if the district passes the referendum in April.

More about the referendum can be found online at https://www.bristol.k12.wi.us/district/ballot-question-2023.cfm.