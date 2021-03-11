Randall Consolidated School District selects its next administrator

RANDALL — The next leader of the Randall Consolidated School District is on his way.
And both he and the Randall School Board are excited for what’s ahead.
The board announced Tuesday night that Dr. Robert Antholine, currently director of instruction, development and strategy at the Christian Education Leadership Academy in Pewaukee, has been selected to replace outgoing Administrator Jeffrey Alstadt.
Antholine, who agreed to a two-year contract worth $128,500 annually, will begin his post July 1. He was chosen from a field of three finalists.
“Through the interviews, we could see Mr. Antholine’s drive and enthusiasm to do what is best for kids,” Randall School Board President Kelly James-Piccolo said in an email. “At Randall, we want every child to achieve excellence, and it was clear that he would ensure the right systems are in place to support their educational, social and emotional needs.
“His transition plan reflected a strong desire to build relationships with our kids, parents and community. We consider ourselves a ‘Randall Family,’ and he wants to be part of that family. We have a bright future ahead.”
‘Looking forward’
Antholine, who has been in education for 21 years, is ready to get to work.
“Myself and my family are ecstatic and very humbled to have the opportunity,” he said. “At this point, I’m just really looking forward to the transition with Dr. Alstadt and the board, the teachers and the leadership team, and really just looking forward to getting started.
“For me, while I still have plenty left to do, July 1 can’t get here soon enough.”
Antholine said he’s also looking forward to getting immersed into the community and to meeting teachers, staff and the students when the new school year rolls around.
“The best thing about any job I’ve had is just really being around the kids,” he said. “That’s what makes being a teacher and an educator special. For me, July 1, there won’t be many kids, but I’ll be trying to figure out ways to connect with the community and really get to know what makes up Randall besides the brick and mortar walls.
“I really want to get an opportunity to build some understanding, let them learn about me and learn as much as I can about that community. I know that they have a tremendous support for the school.”
Knowing what Randall has achieved in the past and what it could in the future were two reasons Antholine said he was attracted to the position.
“It’s been a pretty decent, high-performing school district over the years,” he said. “It’s had a few superintendents who have done some good things. Most recently, the board has started some strategic planning, and I have some experience in that from other roles.
“... I have 21 years, and at least 20 of them have been in elementary and middle schools. As I considered some of the potential opportunities to really put myself where I think I’ve had the most experience instructionally and leadership-wise, that’s what really what it was for me.”
Antholine added that having other nearby K-8 districts that feed into both Wilmot and Westosha Central high schools and being able to not only learn from those leadership teams but also to work together is an exciting prospect.
“I think that’s a great opportunity to learn and share some of my expertise, but also grow,” he said. “Just to have that network of people in that area of the state will be helpful.”
Antholine has also served as principal or in leadership roles in the Muskego-Norway, Swallow, Whitnall and West Allis-West Milwaukee school districts and with the School District of Waukesha.
He holds Master’s degrees in literacy from Alverno College and in leadership and curriculum design from Cardinal Stritch University. He earned a doctorate of educational leadership from Edgewood College in May 2021.
Antholine and his wife, Dianna, a teacher in the Muskego-Norway School District the past 22 years, have two teenage daughters.
Three interviewed
Early last month, the board narrowed its candidate list from six to three for a final round of interviews. Also considered, along with Antholine, were Dr. Julie A. Brua, superintendent of Gavin School District in Ingleside, Ill., and Dr. Andrew M. Grimm, district administrator in Winter.
The board employed a consulting company to help with its search.
“It brought many exceptional candidates,” James-Piccolo said.
Alstadt announced in November he would be leaving. He was hired in April 2019 to replace John Gendron, who took the position of superintendent of Westosha Central High School.
“During Jeffrey’s time at Randall, he did an exceptional job establishing and implementing a strategic plan, goals, policies and procedures,” James-Piccolo said. “These structures are critical to moving Randall forward.”