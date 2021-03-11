Randall Consolidated School District selects its next administrator

“Myself and my family are ecstatic and very humbled to have the opportunity,” he said. “At this point, I’m just really looking forward to the transition with Dr. Alstadt and the board, the teachers and the leadership team, and really just looking forward to getting started.

“For me, while I still have plenty left to do, July 1 can’t get here soon enough.”

Antholine said he’s also looking forward to getting immersed into the community and to meeting teachers, staff and the students when the new school year rolls around.

“The best thing about any job I’ve had is just really being around the kids,” he said. “That’s what makes being a teacher and an educator special. For me, July 1, there won’t be many kids, but I’ll be trying to figure out ways to connect with the community and really get to know what makes up Randall besides the brick and mortar walls.

“I really want to get an opportunity to build some understanding, let them learn about me and learn as much as I can about that community. I know that they have a tremendous support for the school.”

Knowing what Randall has achieved in the past and what it could in the future were two reasons Antholine said he was attracted to the position.