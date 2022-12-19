Randall Consolidated School eighth-grade student creates club to connect with other students

BURLINGTON — Making friends in middle school can be difficult, but Randall Consolidated School eighth-grader Annabelle Brault has done something about it.

She recently created a club to make the process of making friends less difficult, starting “You Are Not Alone.” She explains the new club is designed to help students make friends and connections at Randall School.

“YANA is basically a club where kids will come to meet each other, play games, eat snacks and just have a fun time,” Brault said. “It’s a safe place where no one gets bullied.”

Brault found inspiration for starting the club through a YouTube account that promoted the club.

“I watched a YouTuber who actually promoted to people and suggested people join this club, and I thought it would be a really good idea, because I noticed that a lot of bullying has been going around the school,” Brault said. “It really bothered me because I’m one of those people that isn’t as confident as others, so it’s a struggle to stand up for others. I wanted to be able to do something to help other people.”

The club held its first meeting Dec. 13, which included playing games such as “Red light, Green light,” and “Untie the Human Knot,” in which participants intertwine hands and try to untangle themselves without letting their hands go.

“It’s really good for communication skills and getting to know each other,” Brault said.

Planning for the club started over the summer, after Brault watched her friends start a separate club. After meeting with the school counselor and principal, Brault was able to get YANA going.

“I kind of watched them go through the steps and I thoguht, ‘Oh, well that doesn’t seem too bad,’” Brault said. “So I was planning over the summer... I let the school year get into swing and let (students) get used to it and then I (held) the meeting and it was very successful.”

More than 20 students attended the first session, with many interested in returning. The next meeting is already planned for January after the school’s winter break.

“It makes me feel really good, because I like to be able to help people. I know that if I were feeling down or sad. I would definitely want this in my life,” Brault said. “It really boosts my confidence a lot, so it’s very comforting.”

Brault said she would like to see YANA continue on at Randall even after she advances to high school, and she recommends other schools consider creating their own YANA club.

“I would definitely recommend it to other schools, if they want to create it. It’s a really good thing,” Brault said. “Even though it doesn’t seem like it’ll make an impact, it does on those people who might not outwardly show that they’re struggling with making friends or just struggling in general.”

