Randall judge to retire after 24 years on the bench

RANDALL -- When Charles “Charlie” Gitzinger completes his latest term as Randall municipal judge in April, he will “totally retire” at age 91 – and quite possibly be the last judge in the town.

Gitzinger, who lives in Powers Lake, moved permanently to the town in 1993 after retiring as general manager of a Chicago-based company that manufactured and sold Christmas cards. But, he was far from done working.

In 1997, when the presiding judge moved out of town, then town chairwoman Lauren Fox asked Gitzinger if he would be interested in filling the seat. He obliged, liked the position and has run unopposed for the four-year post ever since.

“I enjoyed meeting the people, the activities that went with it and I decided to stay on,” Gitzinger said. “It was a way I figured I could help out the town.”

He also went on to serve on the town Plan Commission for 18 years, eight as its chairman. Others may be familiar with Gitzinger as the relief postmaster in Powers Lake, or as a commissioner with the Lake Knolls Water Co-op.

Combing courts with Twin Lakes