Randall judge to retire after 24 years on the bench

RANDALL -- When Charles “Charlie” Gitzinger completes his latest term as Randall municipal judge in April, he will “totally retire” at age 91 – and quite possibly be the last judge in the town.
Gitzinger, who lives in Powers Lake, moved permanently to the town in 1993 after retiring as general manager of a Chicago-based company that manufactured and sold Christmas cards. But, he was far from done working.
In 1997, when the presiding judge moved out of town, then town chairwoman Lauren Fox asked Gitzinger if he would be interested in filling the seat. He obliged, liked the position and has run unopposed for the four-year post ever since.
“I enjoyed meeting the people, the activities that went with it and I decided to stay on,” Gitzinger said. “It was a way I figured I could help out the town.”
He also went on to serve on the town Plan Commission for 18 years, eight as its chairman. Others may be familiar with Gitzinger as the relief postmaster in Powers Lake, or as a commissioner with the Lake Knolls Water Co-op.
Combing courts with Twin Lakes
Gitzinger recently submitted his non-candidacy papers for the judge's position. While another person can run for the position, the town is in the process of combining its court with the one in the Village of Twin Lakes.
“This year has been a weird year with the pandemic,” Gitzinger said. “We held court only once this year.”
Typically, Randall municipal court is held once a month, on the fourth Monday.
He said there were only about 40 cases that came before the bench in 2020 and he supports combining the courts.
“We have very few cases in the Town of Randall,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we want to combine with Twin Lakes.”
Types of cases
Randall does not have a police department or a town constable, so there are no traffic citations to be heard by a local judge. The Randall judge hears ordinance violations for citations related to things like barking or loose dogs and junk vehicles, and adjudicates boating violations.
“A high 90 percent of all the cases are related to boating,” Gitzinger said. “We do have the three lakes here, so that is the big thing.”
The majority of those citations are related to people breaking slow-no-wake rules -- either making a wake in a no-wake zone or making a wake outside of the designated hours.
He recalled one nuisance violation involving a woman whose crowing rooster disturbed her neighbors.
“We settled that case with her agreeing to show her rooter at the Kenosha County Fair and then sell it,” Gitzinger said. “So that was the end of the rooster.”
Mixture of addresses
Another case he found interesting came down to the prosecutor’s inability to prove the violation took place in the town.
“Randall is a strange place in that your mailing address does not necessarily indicate where you live,” Gitzinger said. “You can’t just assume because someone has a Powers Lake address that they are in the Town of Randall.”
For example, his mailing address is a Powers Lake post office box, his neighbors’ mailing address is Genoa City and the mailing address a couple blocks away is Burlington. Also, some of the Powers Lake homes are in the Town of Bloomfield and the Town of Wheatland.
So, while the property in question on which the resident had set up a mini-bike race track was in fact in the Town of Randall, the case was dismissed because the prosecutor presented only a mailing address.
Gitzinger added he wants to thank Court Clerk Pam Kroll for her assistance.
“I could not have done the job as judge in Randall for 24 years without the help of a great court clerk,” Gitzinger said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.