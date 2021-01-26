Randall School Board to begin interviewing candidates to replace Alstadt

RANDALL — The Randall School Board will begin interviewing district administrator candidates Wednesday and Thursday to replace outgoing administrator Jeffrey Alstadt.

The board has selected six candidates for initial interviews. A school district is not required to name candidates until five or fewer finalists have been named. Interviews will be conducted in closed sessions from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alstadt was hired in April 2019 to replace John Gendron, who left to take the position of Superintendent of Wesotsha-Central High School. Alstadt came to Randall School from a similar position at Crescent-Iroquiois CUSD in Crescent City, Ill. He announced in November he would leave the position at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

“I’m engaged, getting married and moving to Illinois,” Alstadt said, adding that he and his fiance will be relocating to be closer to her parents.

School Board President Kelly James-Piccolo said the district hopes to hire a replacement to begin prior to Alstadt’s departure.