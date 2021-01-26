Randall School Board to begin interviewing candidates to replace outgoing administrator

RANDALL — The Randall Consolidated School District Board will begin interviewing district administrator candidates Wednesday and Thursday to replace outgoing Administrator Jeffrey Alstadt.
The board has selected six candidates for initial interviews. A school district is not required to name candidates until five or fewer finalists have been named. Interviews will be conducted in closed sessions from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Alstadt was hired in April 2019 to replace John Gendron, who left to take the position of superintendent of Wesotsha-Central High School. Alstadt came to Randall School from a similar position at Crescent-Iroquiois CUSD in Crescent City, Ill. He announced in November he would leave the position at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“I’m engaged, getting married and moving to Illinois,” Alstadt said, adding that he and his fiancée will be relocating to be closer to her parents.
School Board President Kelly James-Piccolo said the district hopes to hire a replacement to begin prior to Alstadt’s departure.
“We want this departure to be seamless and continue the improvements that he and the Randall staff have made together,” James-Piccolo said. “The overlap will allow for a transfer of leadership, creating continuity and stability for all of us — staff, students, school board and community. It is critical that we continue to strive toward achieving excellence, while also building a collaborative culture for the future.”
The School Board hired SchoolExec, a consulting company, to help with the process. SchoolExec collected data and met with focus groups in December. The focus groups included staff, administration, parents and community members.
A community survey was also used “to allow everyone an opportunity to participate and provide feedback on what they value in a district administrator,” James-Piccolo said.