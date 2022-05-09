Randall School Board will not re-canvass vote after new ballot found

RANDALL - A found ballot counted last week in the Town of Randall – which would have resulted in a tie in the Randall Consolidated School Board race had it been recorded on election day -- will not be considered by the school district Board of Canvassers, school board clerk Randy Nolan said Monday.

“I am not reconvening my Board of Canvassers at Randall School,” Nolan said. “According to our attorneys, this is the best action for us.”

Jeffrey T. Swanson, who survived an April 18 recount with a one vote edge over challenger Meredith Kurtzweil, had already been sworn in and attended School Board meetings when it was announced another ballot had turned up.

Randall town supervisor Julie Horbach reportedly found an absentee ballot within a stack of unsolicited bulk mail and trade magazines at the Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road.

The town’s Board of Canvassers voted unanimously last Thursday that the ballot, postmarked March 26, was authentic, arrived on time, and could be opened and counted. The voter, who is not being named, voted for Kurtzweil.

Had the ballot been in play prior to certification of the vote, the Randall School race would have been a tie, with 531 votes for each candidate. In the case of a tie, the winner is typically chosen by the draw of a name.

However, Nolan said, according to legal counsel, all certification deadlines have expired.

“No one has ever heard of this being done before. How they counted that ballot, we really don’t know,” Nolan said of the town Board of Canvassers. “There is no law that says they can re-certify or re-open an election just because someone found a ballot five weeks late. There’s no precedent. There’s no law. There’s nothing.”

Each school district has its own Board of Canvassers, which works to certify its local school board election. Nolan said that process is complete and “everything is legal at this point given the time that has passed.”

Letters to both Swanson and Kurtzweil regarding the matter were being drafted Monday by the attorney for the school district.

Nolan said the school district attorney did not identify under what grounds a legal challenge could be brought forth by the aggrieved candidate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.