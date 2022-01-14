Randall School closed Friday due to staffing shortage

Randall Consolidated School was closed Friday due to a staffing shortage caused by illness.

An alert that went out to families in advance said there would also be no virtual lessons that day.

“Our goal is and has been to maintain in-person learning,” the alert to parents reads. “Over the past few days, Randall staff has been supporting classrooms to offset emergency coverage needs. Unfortunately, on Friday we are not able to cover the number of staff that provide instruction.

“The Randall Custodial team will be doing a thorough cleaning of the building on Friday and over the weekend.”

District Administrator Bob Antholine said the district will provide an update to families on Sunday via email.

