Randall School closed Friday due to staffing shortage

Randall Consolidated School was closed Friday due to a staffing shortage caused by illness.

An alert that went out to families in advance said there would also be no virtual lessons that day.

“Our goal is and has been to maintain in-person learning,” the alert to parents reads. “Over the past few days, Randall staff has been supporting classrooms to offset emergency coverage needs. Unfortunately, on Friday we are not able to cover the number of staff that provide instruction.

“The Randall Custodial team will be doing a thorough cleaning of the building on Friday and over the weekend.”

District Administrator Bob Antholine said the district will provide an update to families on Sunday via email.

Twenty-four elementary and middle school students from Lakewood and Randall schools were nominated at their respective schools to participate in the Shop with a Hero Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Lake Geneva Walmart — a goodwill event organized by the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association.

Students were paired with a member of the Twin Lakes Police Department, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue or the Randall Fire Department to shop for Christmas gifts.

PHOTOS: Indian Trail interior design students create holiday-themed mandalas

Interior design students at Indian Trail High School and Academy created mandalas in time for the holidays last month. With origins in the Hindu and Buddhist traditions, the mandala can be of any design that represents the universe and is usually circular in form.

