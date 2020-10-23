Randall School District reports two positive COVID-19 cases

The Randall Consolidated School District has reported it has two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to Randall families, district officials indicated they have been notified by the Kenosha County Division of Health of the positive cases and are working closely with the department.

All eighth grade students and homeroom teachers are being moved to virtual learning at home for the next week.

"This has created a staffing shortage for our school," the district statement indicated.

All students and staff at Randall School will be returned to in-building classes on Nov. 2.

Students in grades K4-8 who have siblings in those grades do not have to quarantine at this time and should still report to school.

Randall said a second email will be sent to all individuals identified as close contacts.

"If you do not receive an email, your student was likely not in direct contact with the positive individual(s) and therefore is not in a higher risk group," the district stated.

