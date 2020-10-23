Randall School District reports two positive COVID-19 cases

The Randall Consolidated School District has reported it has two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to Randall families, district officials indicated they have been notified by the Kenosha County Division of Health of the positive cases and are working closely with the department.
All eighth grade students and homeroom teachers are being moved to virtual learning at home for the next week.
"This has created a staffing shortage for our school," the district statement indicated.
All students and staff at Randall School will be returned to in-building classes on Nov. 2.
Students in grades K4-8 who have siblings in those grades do not have to quarantine at this time and should still report to school.
Randall said a second email will be sent to all individuals identified as close contacts.
"If you do not receive an email, your student was likely not in direct contact with the positive individual(s) and therefore is not in a higher risk group," the district stated.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
SUPPORTING HIS TEAMS
DMT was showing his team spirit when he snapped this selfie of his mask. "
I work for two businesses that are deemed essential. Also, it's the right thing to do. Wear the mask," he wrote.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery, which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My friend, Jane Kreuser, make face masks for my whole family to wear at a family get-together last week,” writes GiGi Whitmore. “Thanks Jane!”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
THINKING OF OTHERS Cindy Aasen of Kenosha says she wears as mask for the safety of others.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Here is a mask photo featuring Yasmin Ortiz, human resources specialist in the Kenosha County Division of Human Resources. Yasmin’s explanation of why she wears a mask: “I choose to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID to my loved ones and others.”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Patti Celebre Creamer said masks today have become a fashion statement and can make you smile. “If guess, if we must, might as well have fun with it,” she said.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Wally and Laurie Christman optimistically wait for MLB opening day while doing their part to keep everyone safe. After 50 years together, it proves opposing views can still get along. “Go Cubs!” “Go Cards!”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
MACCOOL IS COOL
Finn MacCool of Kenosha was sure to keep everyone safe while wearing his mask, according to this submitted image.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Mark Wistar and Downtown Donny don masks at House of Nutrition in Kenosha.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DONALD STANCATO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
SUPPORT KINDRED KITTIES
Jackie Mitchell says this photo of her daughter, Ruby, and Jackie wearing masks help protect their family and friends. Plus, they purchased their cat masks as part of a fundraiser for Kindred Kitties and love to show them off around town.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Linda Hauck says even BooBoo wears a mask to help protect against the coronavirus.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
MASKED WORKING CONSTRUCTION
"My husband Tom is my hero," writes his wife. "He works construction and has to wear a mask while installing HVAC units, mostly in this horrible heat. He's my hero."
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My husband Scott is a nurse practitioner with Kenosha Community Health Center,” writes Ann Mingilino. “He and his team (I wish I had their pictures, too!) are soldiers in this war against COVID, and all they really want to do is save the lives of Kenoshans ... like you.”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My name is Wayne Hanson and I work at Abbvie in North Chicago. We get temperature checked and given a mask before getting into parking lot.”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
A BIRTHDAY PRESENT
"This is the face mask my partner just got me for an early birthday present," writes Miles Holvick.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My name is Mike and I always wear a mask while working at Walgreens as a pharmacist. I also add a face shield while giving immunizations.”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My name is Jessica Greenwood, and this is my daughter, Lyla. We are from Kenosha, and we wear masks to protect ourselves and others as best as we can in these crazy times!”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Kristi Garza shows off the unique reminder to people to social distance from each other during the pandemic.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Bruce Klem wears a mask to protect himself, his family and his community, while supporting the Green Bay Packers at the same time.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY BONNIE KLEM
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Bobbi Bernal sent in this image of the mask she dons to stay safe.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“Early on in the pandemic, this is my husband, Bob Philips (my corona warrior) wearing his mask to keep himself safe, as well as for the safety of others,” writes Mary Philips.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“I very proud to show off the beautiful face mask my daughter-in-law Carol made for me. She made many for relatives and friends. It is soooooo very important to cooperate with the rules set before us to make our country healthy again, and we can go out eventually without covering up … if everyone cooperates,” writes Bettie Wawzyniak of Somers.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“I wear my Jedi Java mask out of respect for others, and let’s be honest, it’s quite adorable,” writes Trivia Vargas.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Marshall, age 6, is wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a helmet to make sure his bike ride is safe.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DEB FARO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Amanda Balmes took this selfie wearing a mask because she is listed as an essential worker and has to go out. She resides in Pleasant Prairie.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
MASKS AT LAKESIDE
Andy Cross and Amy Watson wore masks on a fun walk at Winthrop Harbor.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
WEARING MASK IS LIKE VOTING
"I took this selfie right before picking up food from Pimmy's, one of our favorite Kenosha restaurants," wrote Jennifer Biel Franco of Kenosha. "Wearing a mask is like voting. You do it not only for yourself but also as a contribution to your community. For me, I wear a mask in public to protect everyone, but, in particular, for my 90-year-old mother Aileen Biel, who has been staying with us since the pandemic hit in mid-March."
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My name is Theodore Torrez, and these are my children” he writes. “I work for Kenosha News as a carrier. My children and I wear masks for our protection and the protection of others.”
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
STAY SAFE AND STAY HOME
Fred and Jan Whitten have been married 60 years. They say they are wearing masks to stay safe and are staying home!
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Danielle Lynn shows off her face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED BY DANIELLE LYNN
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
“My daughter Kennedi and are I doing our part and staying safe,” writes Kim Sianis.
SUBMITTED BY KIM SIANIS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Karen Ocampo sent in this photo of little Lili at her doctor’s appointment at Children’s in Kenosha in May.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Cynthia Ours, 2, covers up with this face mask the day of a surgical procedure at Childrens in Milwaukee. Cynthia's procedure went well, and she is back at home, the family reported Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by the Ours family
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Nancy Wick wears a creative mask made by her friend, Linda.
SUBMITTED BY NANCY WICK
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
MASK SPURS SMILES
"I've been getting a lot of smiles with my face mask," said Deb Mikesch.
SUBMITTED BY DEB MIKESCH
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
“Wash your hands and stay home!” says Wendy Moravec, who sent this picture in to the Kenosha News.
Submitted by Wendy Moravec
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Kenneth Sprague is staying safe with his purple cloth face mask during the pandemic.
Submitted by
Kenneth Sprague
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Lisa Quilico is sporting this sugar skull-themed face mask while taking precautions against the coronavirus.
Submitted by Lisa Quilico
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Ryne Goralski, corporate accounts manager for the Kenosha Kingfish, represented the team this summer with a Kingfish bandanna covering his face. T
Ryne Goralski
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Wayne Wilson sports his "Admit One" face mask while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Wayne Wilson
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Alyssa and Lauren wear face masks while working at Festival Foods.
Submitted by Amy Miceli
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Resident Steve Z. sent in this face mask selfie to the Kenosha News, showing how he’s staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
“We are doing our part if we have to go out!” said Ashley Hanson, who submitted this photo to the Kenosha News.
SUBMITTED BY ASHLEY HANSON
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
STAYING SAFE
Vernon Voss sent this photo into the Kenosha News, showing off his face mask for the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED BY VERNON VOSS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
A HOMEMADE MASK
Peggy W. submitted this photo of her homemade mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
“My husband and I going to Costco! My mother made them for us. They are medical grade. She’s making them for the hospital she use to work at,” said Cori Madsen.
Submitted by Cori Madsen
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Nicole Smith shows of this improvised face mask she's wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Nicole Smith
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
This photo submitted by Rhianna OShea shows some fun being had with the COVID-19 restrictions at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.
Submitted by Rhianna OShea
new mask
SAFE IN A NEW MASK
Maria Sarantakis displays her new mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Linda Pleuger
“Just because you have to wear a mask, does not mean you can’t be fashionable! Stay safe, everyone!” said Linda Pleugerr of Trevor .
Provided photo
