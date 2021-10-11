Randall School electors have approved a 5.2 percent increase in the school tax levy for the 2021-22 year

RANDALL — The Randall School electors have approved a 5.2 percent increase in the school tax levy.

The levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers to help operate the school and cover debt payments, is budgeted to increase $316,037, from $6,048,768 in support of the 2020-21 school year to $6,364,805 this year.

The levy was approved at the district's annual meeting held last week.

District Administrator Robert Antholine said the corresponding mill rate will be no higher, staying at $6.88 per $1,000 of equalized property value — a figure held steady for the last three years.

“I anticipate that when final budget numbers are provided by the state that the Randall mill rate will decrease for the 2021-22 final budget,” Antholine said.

At $6.88 per $1,000 of equalized property value, the Randall School portion of a tax bill on a $200,000 property would be $1,376. Property values in the district have increased by about 9 percent on average over the last year.