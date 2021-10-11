Randall School electors have approved a 5.2 percent increase in the school tax levy for the 2021-22 year

RANDALL — The Randall School electors have approved a 5.2 percent increase in the school tax levy.
The levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers to help operate the school and cover debt payments, is budgeted to increase $316,037, from $6,048,768 in support of the 2020-21 school year to $6,364,805 this year.
The levy was approved at the district's annual meeting held last week.
District Administrator Robert Antholine said the corresponding mill rate will be no higher, staying at $6.88 per $1,000 of equalized property value — a figure held steady for the last three years.
“I anticipate that when final budget numbers are provided by the state that the Randall mill rate will decrease for the 2021-22 final budget,” Antholine said.
At $6.88 per $1,000 of equalized property value, the Randall School portion of a tax bill on a $200,000 property would be $1,376. Property values in the district have increased by about 9 percent on average over the last year.
“Randall is in a current strong financial situation,” Antholine said. “With the unknowns of school finances it does feel like schools need to take things year by year, but we are working on structures and strategies that will ensure our ability to support all students here at Randall.”
Part of the reason the levy is set to increase is due to a projected 13.75 percent decrease in state aid to the district, from $2,211,274 to $1,911,236.
Of the total levy: $4,777,754 will support the general fund, which covers day-to-day operation of the school; $1,409,300 will cover referendum debt; $77,751 will be used to cover non-referendum debt; and $50,000 will to community education programming.
Fund 10 expenditures are budgeted to increase $946,271, or 12.2 percent, from $7,782,800 to $8,729,071. The fund covers expenditures in three categories: instruction, support services and non-program transactions.
Of the $946,271 increase, $417,578 is related to instruction and $395,450 is related to support services, while non-program transaction costs are budgeted to increase $133,243.
