Randall School electors to vote on operational referendum on the April 6 ballot

Randall School electors will vote on an operational referendum on the April 6 ballot seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $900,000 per year for three years.
The request comes as the district's existing authorization is set to expire this year. That measure provided an additional $650,000 per year beyond the revenue cap to cover operating expenses.
“Unfortunately, the Wisconsin funding formula for public schools has not addressed the shortfall that Randall has faced since 2015,” Administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said. “Although we may see an increase from year to year, the funding formula is very inconsistent for Randall.”
Alstadt said the request is not expected to increase the district property tax mil rate. Rather, it is projected the district mil rate will decrease from $6.88 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $6.68 per $1,000. He said the district also plans to pay off debt early, which will reduce the debt service portion of the tax levy.
The additional local revenue is needed to maintain educational programs at the rural school, Alstadt said.
“This referendum will be used to continue to support Randall’s mission of ‘striving towards the achievement of excellence’ through small class sizes, increased programing and services for students,” Alstadt said.
Without the referendum, Alstadt said class sizes would increase and some of the STEM programs and art enrichment opportunities would decrease.
Voters approved the most recent measure by 62 percent.
An operational referendum is a tool used by districts statewide. In November, voters statewide approved nine out of the 10 recurring operational referendums on Wisconsin ballots and 16 of 20 of the non-recurring referendums.
More requests will be needed if school funding doesn’t change after 2024, Alstadt said.
“If the current funding formula doesn’t change, it is likely that Randall School District may need to go to referendum again when the current referendum expires,” he said.
There will be scheduled informational sessions for the community about the proposal, virtual and in-person, before the election, Alstadt said.
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …