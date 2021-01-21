Randall School electors to vote on operational referendum on the April 6 ballot

Randall School electors will vote on an operational referendum on the April 6 ballot seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $900,000 per year for three years.

The request comes as the district's existing authorization is set to expire this year. That measure provided an additional $650,000 per year beyond the revenue cap to cover operating expenses.

“Unfortunately, the Wisconsin funding formula for public schools has not addressed the shortfall that Randall has faced since 2015,” Administrator Jeffrey Alstadt said. “Although we may see an increase from year to year, the funding formula is very inconsistent for Randall.”

Alstadt said the request is not expected to increase the district property tax mil rate. Rather, it is projected the district mil rate will decrease from $6.88 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $6.68 per $1,000. He said the district also plans to pay off debt early, which will reduce the debt service portion of the tax levy.

The additional local revenue is needed to maintain educational programs at the rural school, Alstadt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}